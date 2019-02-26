Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alberta Forster Morgan. View Sign

Alberta Forster Morgan, Clarks Summit, died Monday at the Allied Skilled Nursing Facility in Scranton. She was the widow of Floyd C. Morgan, who died in 2009. The couple was married for 61 years.



Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Sylvester and Mary Forster. Alberta was employed as a secretary at Scranton Electric and later at Sears for more than 16 years. She was a member of Clarks Summit United Methodist Church.



She is survived by two daughters, Darlene Dulkis, Clarks Summit; and Arlene Booth and husband, Donald, Virginia; a son, Kenneth and his wife, Linda, Virginia; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.



She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Jack, Joseph and Albert.



A funeral service will be Thursday at 1 p.m. in the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit, by the Rev. Andrew Weidner, pastor. Interment will follow in Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst Twp.



Friends may call Thursday from noon until the time of the service. For directions or to send online condolences, visit the funeral home website.

418 S. State St.

Clarks Summit , PA 18411

