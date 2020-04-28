|
|
Alberta J. (Mihelc) Mihelse, 87, formerly of Clifford and Dalton, and a resident of the Forest City Nursing Home for the last few years, passed away at the nursing home on Saturday.
Born Aug. 9, 1932, in Montrose, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Neva Hillis Mihelc.
She is survived by several cousins and friends.
She was a graduate of Harford High School and Lackawanna Junior College, Scranton. Alberta was employed as an executive secretary, first for Board of Missions of the Methodist Church in New York City, then with Sandvik Steel, Waverly, until her retirement. She was a member of the Parker Hill Community Church, Clarks Green.
Although Alberta didn't have a pet of her own, she loved animals and enjoyed feeding the stray cats in her neighborhood.
A very big thank you to everyone at the Forest City Nursing and Rehab center for all their kindness and caring for Alberta.
For Alberta's love of cats, anyone wishing to, please donate to a local animal shelter or a .
A private graveside service will be held at Willow View Cemetery, Clifford, with the Rev. Bonnie Resseguie, officiating.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Shifler-Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Clifford.
To share condolences and photos with Alberta's family, visit his book of everlasting memories at www.parisefuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 28, 2020