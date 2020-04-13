|
Alberta Kuehner, 90, of Dunmore and a guest at the Jewish Home of Eastern PA, died Saturday following an illness. She is the widow of Robert Kuehner, who died March 10, 2005.
Born July 1, 1929, in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Lillian (Kimble) Held. Before retirement, Alberta was employed by Leshore Calgift Inc., Archbald. Alberta was a member of the former Trinity Baptist Church in Scranton. She was a longtime devoted fan of the Green Bay Packers. Alberta will be dearly missed by her family.
Alberta's family would like to extend thanks to the Jewish Home and Life Geisinger for their wonderful care.
Surviving are her daughter, Judy A. Petkavich of Dunmore; her son, Ronald Kuehner and wife, Sandy, of Kensington, Conn.; her sister, Florence Wolff of Iselin, N.J.; three grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Alberta was preceded in death by her sister, Betty Stahl, in 2018.
Private services and interment will be conducted at Fairview Memorial Park in Elmhurst Twp.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Arrangements by Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Homes of Moscow and Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 13, 2020