Alberta M. Williams Obituary
Alberta M. Williams, 84, of Lake Ariel, died Monday, Oct. 21, after an illness. Her husband of 54 years, Donald Williams, died in 2014.

Born in Manhattan, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Albert and Monica Mazeika Arkow. She was a graduate of Peekskill High School. Before retirement, she worked as an account clerk typist for the County of Rockland, N.Y.

Alberta loved traveling, especially to Myrtle Beach; she also loved gardening, crocheting, and spending time with family and friends. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Surviving are a daughter, Amelia Gomez and her husband, Edward, of Eastport, N.Y.; granddaughters, Erin, Tara and Kelly Gomez; a sister, Barbara Carow and her husband, Bob, of Crystal Lake, Ill.; several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Cremation took place at Lake Region Crematory, Lake Ariel.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, Dec. 6, at 10 a.m. in St. Mary's Cemetery, 334 St. Mary Church Road, Lake Ariel, by the Rev. Stephen Stavoy. Inurnment, St. Mary's Cemetery, Ledgedale.

Arrangements have been entrusted to and under the direction of James Wilson Funeral Home, 143 Gravity Road, Lake Ariel.

For directions, to share a memory or to leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.jameswilsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 3, 2019
