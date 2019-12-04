Home

James H Wilson Funeral Home Inc
143 Gravity Road
Lake Ariel, PA 18436
(570) 698-5811
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Cemetery
334 St. Mary Church Road
Lake Ariel, PA
Alberta M. Williams Obituary
Alberta M. Williams, 84, of Lake Ariel, died Monday, Oct. 21, after an illness. Her husband of 54 years was Donald Williams, who died in 2014.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, Dec. 6, at 10 a.m. in St. Mary's Church, 334 St. Mary Church Road, Lake Ariel. by the Rev. Stephen Stavoy. Inurnment, St. Mary's Cemetery, Ledgedale.

Arrangements have been entrusted to James Wilson Funeral Home, Lake Ariel.

For directions, to share a memory or to leave a condolence, please visit www.jameswilsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 4, 2019
