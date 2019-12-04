|
|
Alberta M. Williams, 84, of Lake Ariel, died Monday, Oct. 21, after an illness. Her husband of 54 years was Donald Williams, who died in 2014.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, Dec. 6, at 10 a.m. in St. Mary's Church, 334 St. Mary Church Road, Lake Ariel. by the Rev. Stephen Stavoy. Inurnment, St. Mary's Cemetery, Ledgedale.
Arrangements have been entrusted to James Wilson Funeral Home, Lake Ariel.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 4, 2019