Alberta Maryanna Grushinski of Nicholson passed away Friday, June 12, 2020, at home after a hard-fought battle with cancer. She was surrounded by family, and her husband of 34 years is Andrew Grushinski.
Born on Sumpter Street in an ambulance in New York City, she was the daughter of Mary Ann LaPaglia Caswell and the late Harry E. Caswell Sr. A graduate of West Scranton High School, she earned her Bachelor of Science degree from Keystone College and then her Master's degree from Marywood University. Prior to her sickness, she was employed as the senior director of human resources at Keystone College.
Alberta loved traveling and going on cruises. She enjoyed arts and crafts, and painting ceramics. Above all, she lived for her children, grandchildren and husband, and wanted to spend every waking moment with them. A woman of strong faith, she was a member of St. Patrick's Church in Nicholson.
Also surviving are daughters, Alicia Grushinski, Old Forge; and Stephanie Harmer and husband, Timothy, Hop Bottom; grandchildren, Lily, Xander, James and Jackson; brothers, Dominick and wife, Susan; Joseph, Robert and wife, Karen; and William and Donna; several nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by brother, Harry E. Caswell Jr.; uncle, Ernest Caswell; and cousin, Janet Sudziarski.
The family would like to thank Hospice of the Sacred Heart and her nurse, Shelly Powell. They would also like to thank Father Albert for performance of the Anointing of the Sick and funeral services.
Due to current health restrictions, private funeral services will be held in the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton. Graveside committal services and interment will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. in Valley View Memorial Park, Montdale. Everyone attending is asked to follow CDC guidelines for social distancing and to please wear a mask.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Alberta's name to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Scranton Times on June 14, 2020