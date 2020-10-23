Home

Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home, Inc.
55 Lincoln Avenue
Carbondale, PA 18407
(570) 282-2710
Calling hours
Monday, Oct. 26, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral
Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Valley View Church
Main St
Peckville, PA
Interment
Following Services
Canaan Corners Cemetery
Waymart, PA
Alberta T. Schulze

Alberta T. Schulze, 98, of Carbondale, died Friday at home. She was the wife of Paul Wogen. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Harold Schulze.

Born in Russellton, daughter of the late John and Antoinette August Wisniewski, she was a member of the Valley View Church, Peckville. Prior to retirement, she was employed as a seamstress in the local garment industry. She was a member of the International Ladies Garment Workers Union.

Also surviving are three grandchildren, twin Lance Anderson, Carbondale; Wesley Anderson, Noxen; and Melody Sweeny, Carbondale; several great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Virginia Anderson; a grandson, twin Robert Anderson; five sisters, Jean Frisbie, Ann Sidenstick, Frances Swaine, infant Virginia and infant Mary Ann; and three brothers, Anthony, Peter, and Adam Wisniewski.

The funeral will be Tuesday, with services at 11 a.m. in Valley View Church, Main St., Peckville. Interment will follow in Canaan Corners Cemetery, Waymart. Friends may call Monday, from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home Inc., 55 Lincoln Ave., Carbondale, and on Tuesday at the church from 10:30 a.m. until service time.

For directions or to send online condolences, visit the funeral home website.


