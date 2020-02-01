|
Alda Mary Grande, 95, of Scott Twp., died peacefully Jan. 26. Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Mary Giannone Christopher Falzone and was a graduate of Throop High School. She lived in Throop until eight years ago when she moved to Scott Twp.
She was formerly employed by JC Penney. She loved spending time with her family and was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother.
She is survived by two daughters, Diane Grande, Scranton; and Annette Maslar and husband, Bill, Scott Twp.; a granddaughter, Anna Maslar, Scott Twp.; and several nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Dominick Michael Grande; stepfather, Frank Falzone; a brother, John Christopher; and sisters, Bena Lubrani and Rena Hertwig.
Her greatest joy in life was her granddaughter, Anna Maslar. She also loved spending time with her dog, Hazle. She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Parish, Throop.
A blessing service will be held Monday at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Chapel in St. John's Cemetery, Marshwood Road, Throop. All those attending are asked to go directly to the chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Allied Services Hospice.
Arrangements entrusted to the John F. Glinsky Funeral Home Inc.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 1, 2020