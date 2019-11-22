|
|
Aldona Ann Osieski, a resident of Peckville, passed away peacefully this week surrounded by her loving family. She was 90 years old.
Born and raised in Pittston, she was the daughter of Michael and Anna Lavanavage. She attended Jenkins Twp. schools and was a graduate of the Pittston Hospital School of Nursing. She also studied at Marywood College and the Sloan Kettering Hospital in New York.
A registered nurse, she started out as a visiting nurse and then became a maternity nurse at Pittston Hospital. After moving to Peckville, she was one of the first employees at Allied Services for the Handicapped, where she worked for more than 30 years. She cared deeply for her many patients and often visited them at their nursing homes even after they had left Allied.
A deeply religious woman, she was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Peckville, where she attended daily Mass when she could.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Lou Ann and Robert Pirrall, of Schwenskville, Pa.; and a son, Robert Osieski, of Delray Beach, Fla., and Groton Long Point, Conn.; a niece, Merry Susan Davis; and five grandchildren, Tom and Anna Osieski, Matthew, Daniel and Michael Pirrall.
She was predeceased by her husband of more than 50 years, Thomas W. Osieski, a Pennsylvania state trooper; a son, Thomas E. Osieski; and a sister, Helen Davis.
She was an avid bowler and played in a number of leagues at Idle Hours Lanes. She also loved playing cards with her friends, especially pinochle and bridge. She was also known for her elegant sense of style and fashionable clothes.
The funeral will be Saturday with Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Peckville. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
Viewing hours will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at Sacred Heart Church. For directions or condolences, visit the funeral home's website. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sacred Heart Church, 1101 Willow St., Peckville, PA 18452.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the James M. Margotta Funeral Home.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 22, 2019