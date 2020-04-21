|
Alex M. Chubb, 88, of Avoca and formerly of Old Forge, died Sunday evening at Regional Hospital of Scranton after an illness. He is survived by his beloved wife, Ellen (Hull) Chubb. The couple was to celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on July 5.
Born Dec. 23, 1931, and raised on the Mohawk Nation at Akwesasne, he was the son of the late Angus and Susan Chubb, both members of Akwesasne in the Ontario province of Canada. Proud of his ancestral native American roots, Alex was long known by friends as "chief."
After settling in the region and marrying Ellen, he then raised his two adoring daughters. By the time of his passing, he was blessed to see five generations of his family.
He worked for many years as a laborer in both machinery and construction, and even upon his retirement he still kept busy tinkering with anything he could get his hands on. From electronics to cars, there was seemingly nothing he couldn't fix.
He was a faithful member of the Triboro Community Church in Old Forge, and even upon illness he still volunteered as the church's housekeeper.
Above all else came his family. The "lights of his life" were undoubtedly his daughters and grandchildren, whom all adored their "Pop." He will forever be missed by family and friends.
He is also survived by his loving family: two daughters, Kimberly Chubb, Avoca; and Ellen Warner and husband, James, Scranton; sisters, Josephine Leaf and Susan Chubb, both of Ontario; four grandchildren, Tonya (Chubb) Dutter, Pamela Panek, Michelle Bergey and Andrew "A.J." Warner; five great-grandchildren; a great-great-granddaughter; and nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by siblings, Joseph, Marion, Rosemary and Dinah Chubb; and a great-grandson, John Dutter Weikel.
His family wishes to thank both the staffs of Traditional Home Health as well as Regional Hospital for their tremendous care throughout Alex's illness.
Funeral services by the Rev. Keith Weber will be private from the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge, with burial at Laurel Hill Cemetery, Daleville.
Memorial contributions may be made in Alex's name to the Triboro Christian Academy, 100 S. Main St., Old Forge, PA 18518. Please visit the funeral home's website for directions or to leave a condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 21, 2020