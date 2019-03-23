Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alex "Alby" Polkowski. View Sign

Alex "Alby" Polkowski, 47, of Dunmore, left us all shocked and heartbroken, when he was stricken ill at home Monday, March 18, 2019. Alby leaves behind his husband, Jeff Alles; his mother, Joan; his brother, Richard "Byrd"; his four-legged baby, Pixie; and many friends and family members.



Alby was born on Aug. 12, 1971, to the former Joan Wojciechowski and the late Alexander J. Polkowski. A 1991 graduate of Dunmore High School and Career Technology Center, excelling in graphic arts, he was inducted into the National Vocational-Technical Honor Society. Alby went on to devote 27 years of his short life to Cinram as a production engineer. He was most recently a student at Lackawanna College for medical billing.



Alby spent much of his time volunteering, earning himself the Bell Technical Good Citizen Award and the Volunteer of the Year Award through the Voluntary Action Center for his work with the annual WVIA-44 Auction.



When he wasn't working or volunteering, Alby took several trips to Wildwood and Florida. He had many hobbies, which made his home, yard and whole neighborhood look beautiful through extensive landscaping, crafting, floral arranging and displaying the lovely furniture and decorations he discovered while antiquing.



If he wasn't doing any of the above, Alby could be found taking wonderful care of his mother; elderly great-aunts; friends; and neighbors. In addition to all of Alby's interests and hobbies, he had a special passion for local news stations, especially WNEP-16, and WMGM in Wildwood, N.J. He also had a "healthy obsession" with the long-running soap opera "Days of Our Lives" and its star, Deidre Hall. He and Jeff would take several vacations with the sole intention of a meet-and-greet with the cast members.



Alby is also survived by his in-laws, Raymond and Carla Alles; his aunt, Sandra Wade; and his longtime friend, Larry Drake. He was also preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents.



"Like sands through the hourglass, so are the days of our lives."



The funeral will take place Monday with a blessing service at 11 a.m. in the Morell-LaBelle Funeral Home, 301 Chestnut St., Dunmore. Interment will follow at the All Saints Cemetery in Holisterville.



Friends are invited to call on Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

301 Chestnut St

Dunmore , PA 18512

