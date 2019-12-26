Home

Alexander Ely, 29, of Archbald, died Dec. 19 at home.

Alexander was born in Flem­ington, N.J., on Jan. 5, 1990, a son of Charlene (Bri­zak) Ely, of Archbald, and the late Ralph Ely; and stepson of Lee Roy James, Archbald.

He was a graduate of Valley View High School and the Career Technology Center Protective Services Class. He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion, Hricak-McAndrew American Legion Post 869, Archbald. He was a former EMT with the Archbald Community Ambulance and was a member of the Black Diamond Hose Company, Archbald.

Also surviving are a daugh­ter, Jaymee Bolsar, of Sunbury; a son, Jayden Ely, of Jermyn; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

A viewing will be held Saturday from 2 to 5 p.m. at Harrison Funeral Home, 374 N. Main St., Archbald.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Archbald Community Ambu­lance and Rescue Squad, 195 Delaware St., Archbald, PA 18403.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 26, 2019
