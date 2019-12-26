|
Alexander Ely, 29, of Archbald, died Dec. 19 at home.
Alexander was born in Flemington, N.J., on Jan. 5, 1990, a son of Charlene (Brizak) Ely, of Archbald, and the late Ralph Ely; and stepson of Lee Roy James, Archbald.
He was a graduate of Valley View High School and the Career Technology Center Protective Services Class. He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion, Hricak-McAndrew American Legion Post 869, Archbald. He was a former EMT with the Archbald Community Ambulance and was a member of the Black Diamond Hose Company, Archbald.
Also surviving are a daughter, Jaymee Bolsar, of Sunbury; a son, Jayden Ely, of Jermyn; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
A viewing will be held Saturday from 2 to 5 p.m. at Harrison Funeral Home, 374 N. Main St., Archbald.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Archbald Community Ambulance and Rescue Squad, 195 Delaware St., Archbald, PA 18403.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 26, 2019