Alexander "Alex" J. Marker III, 71, Spring Brook Twp., died Thursday. He was married to Virginia (Materazzi) Marker for 48 years.



Born in Scranton, on Sept. 3, 1947, the son of Alexander L. Marker and the late Jacquelyn G. (O'Donnell) Marker, he graduated from North Pocono High School in 1965 and earned his bachelor's and master's degrees in science from the University of Scranton. He earned his Ph.D. in physics in 1977 from the Pennsylvania State University. Before retiring, Alex worked at Schott North America for 30 years as the director of research and development. Alex was a member of the Church of St. Catherine of Siena; was a member of the Knights of Columbus North Pocono Council 6050, where he served as grand knight in 1984; and was a 4th degree member of the Father Joseph T. Barrett Assembly.



As a fair weather fisherman, Alex enjoyed seeking out his next big catch, as long as the weather was "just so." He enjoyed model railroading and was an exceptional carpenter. A "people person," he loved telling jokes and making people laugh, but, most importantly, he loved his family and would do anything to help them when needed.



In addition to his wife, Virginia, he is survived by two sisters, Jacquelyn Sporing and Mary Susan Rade; a niece; nephews; a grandniece; and grandnephews.



He was also preceded in death by his nephew, Alexander Sporing.



The funeral will be held Monday at 9:30 a.m. from the Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes & Cremation Services LLC, 3 First St. in Spring Brook Twp., with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in the Church of St. Catherine of Siena, 220 Church St. in Moscow, to be celebrated by the Rev. Robert J. Simon. Interment with Rite of Committal will follow in St. Catherine's Cemetery in Covington Twp.



Viewing will be Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the .



