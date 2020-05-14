|
Alexander P. "Butch" Belavitz, 74, of Waymart, and a resident of the Carbondale Nursing Home, died Sunday night at Geisinger Community Medical Center, Scranton. He is survived by his wife the former, Alice M. "Sue" Hoffman. They were married on July 10, 1965.
Born Oct. 10, 1945, in Scranton, he was the son of the late Alexander S. and Martha Wittenbreder Belavitz. Al was a graduate of Waymart High School and Johnson Trade School. Before his retirement, he had been employed as a machinist at General Dynamics, Archbald. He served in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard for six years and was a member of St. Mary's Church, Waymart.
Al enjoyed gardening, spending time in the outdoors and was fond of cars and trucks and enjoyed working on them. He was an avid bowler in his younger years, and later in life he liked to watch the polkas on television. Al cherished the time spent traveling with his children, but the true joy of his life was his granddaughter, Elsie, who will have fond memories of their times together.
He will be remembered as a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle whose loving and funny personality will be deeply missed.
He is survived by two children, Alexander John "Sonny" Belavitz, Dupont; and Bonny Belavitz, Pittston; a granddaughter, Elise Belavitz; a brother, Thomas Belavitz and wife, Maryann, South Canaan; a niece, two nephews and cousins.
He was also preceded in death by an infant sister, Martha.
Private funeral services will be held from Edward A. Wade Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 4 Morris Place, Carbondale. Interment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Greenfield Twp.
To share condolences and photos with Al's family, visit his book of everlasting memories at www.parisefuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on May 14, 2020