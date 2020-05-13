Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carlucci Golden DeSantis Funeral Home
318 East Drinker Street
Dunmore, PA 18512
(570) 343-6013
Memorial Mass
To be announced at a later date
Interment
Private
To be announced at a later date
Dunmore Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Alfonso Giambrone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alfonso J. Giambrone


1923 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alfonso J. Giambrone Obituary
Alfonso J. Giambrone, 97, of Dunmore, died peacefully at Mountain View Care Center, Scranton. He was married for 55 years to Lucy Coviello Giambrone before her death on Aug. 1, 2000.

Born in Dunmore on Jan. 18, 1923, Al was the son of the late Carmen and Crocifissa Gambacorta Giambrone. He was a graduate of Dunmore High School. He went on to work at the Conservation Corps, the Erie Lackawanna Railroad and retired after 35 years from the Murray Corporation of America, Scranton. He also served on the board of directors for the Murray Credit Union, which later merged with Bell Telephone and became NET Credit Union. After retirement, he spent his time helping family and friends. Al had an inherent ability to build and repair just about anything, including building his home, his daughter's and granddaughter's homes. His granddaughter was the light of his life. He never said no to anyone who asked for help. "Just let me get my tools," he would say.

Al was a lifelong member of St. Anthony's Church and its Holy Name Society, now Saints Anthony and Rocco Parish, Dunmore. He attended daily Mass with two of his brothers before their deaths and until mobility limits required him to cease driving.

Al is survived by his daughter, Patricia Montalbano and husband, Robert; granddaughter, Lori Montalbano Nozzi and husband, Michael, and puppy, Lola, Dunmore; sister-in-law, Mary Coviello Giordano and husband, Angelo, Lincoln Park, N.J.; sister-in-law, Magdalena (Leni) Coviello, Dunmore; and several nieces and nephews.

Al was preceded in death by four brothers, Alphonso, Joseph (Mal), Salvatore (Sam) (Lois) and Angelo (Geraldine); two sisters, Alphonsina (Florences) and Carmella; nephews, Anthony Coviello, Jason Simcoe; brothers and sister-in-laws, and many cousins.

The family would like to express sincere gratitude to Dr. Agnes Fogley, Karen and Mary Kay for all the years of extraordinary care they gave to Dad. To the staff at Mountain View, Bella Bay Unit for their kind, compassionate care of Dad, especially Benvenita, Michelle, David, Mary and all of the nurse's aides. We also recognize the dining room staff who knew Al's likes and kept him happy with "Coca Cola" and spaghetti.

Per Al and the family's request, memorial contributions can be made to Saints Anthony and Rocco Parish, 303 Smith St., Dunmore, PA 18512.

A memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Interment will be held in the Dunmore Cemetery privately at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements entrusted to the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc. in Dunmore. To send the family an online condolence, visit www.DunmoreFuneralHome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on May 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alfonso's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -