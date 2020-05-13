|
Alfonso J. Giambrone, 97, of Dunmore, died peacefully at Mountain View Care Center, Scranton. He was married for 55 years to Lucy Coviello Giambrone before her death on Aug. 1, 2000.
Born in Dunmore on Jan. 18, 1923, Al was the son of the late Carmen and Crocifissa Gambacorta Giambrone. He was a graduate of Dunmore High School. He went on to work at the Conservation Corps, the Erie Lackawanna Railroad and retired after 35 years from the Murray Corporation of America, Scranton. He also served on the board of directors for the Murray Credit Union, which later merged with Bell Telephone and became NET Credit Union. After retirement, he spent his time helping family and friends. Al had an inherent ability to build and repair just about anything, including building his home, his daughter's and granddaughter's homes. His granddaughter was the light of his life. He never said no to anyone who asked for help. "Just let me get my tools," he would say.
Al was a lifelong member of St. Anthony's Church and its Holy Name Society, now Saints Anthony and Rocco Parish, Dunmore. He attended daily Mass with two of his brothers before their deaths and until mobility limits required him to cease driving.
Al is survived by his daughter, Patricia Montalbano and husband, Robert; granddaughter, Lori Montalbano Nozzi and husband, Michael, and puppy, Lola, Dunmore; sister-in-law, Mary Coviello Giordano and husband, Angelo, Lincoln Park, N.J.; sister-in-law, Magdalena (Leni) Coviello, Dunmore; and several nieces and nephews.
Al was preceded in death by four brothers, Alphonso, Joseph (Mal), Salvatore (Sam) (Lois) and Angelo (Geraldine); two sisters, Alphonsina (Florences) and Carmella; nephews, Anthony Coviello, Jason Simcoe; brothers and sister-in-laws, and many cousins.
The family would like to express sincere gratitude to Dr. Agnes Fogley, Karen and Mary Kay for all the years of extraordinary care they gave to Dad. To the staff at Mountain View, Bella Bay Unit for their kind, compassionate care of Dad, especially Benvenita, Michelle, David, Mary and all of the nurse's aides. We also recognize the dining room staff who knew Al's likes and kept him happy with "Coca Cola" and spaghetti.
Per Al and the family's request, memorial contributions can be made to Saints Anthony and Rocco Parish, 303 Smith St., Dunmore, PA 18512.
A memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Interment will be held in the Dunmore Cemetery privately at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements entrusted to the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc. in Dunmore. To send the family an online condolence, visit www.DunmoreFuneralHome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on May 13, 2020