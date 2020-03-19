|
Alfred Burton Faatz, 92, formerly of Prompton, Pa., passed away Feb. 22, while sleeping. He is survived by his wife, Alicia.
Born March 26, 1927, in Dyberry, Pa., he was the son of the late Margaret (Boersch) Faatz and Burton Faatz.
He is also survived by his children, Cathy (Richard) Long, of Lake Ariel, Pa.; Bruce (Cindy) Faatz, of Moscow, Pa.; Debbie (James) Kelly, of Ocala, Fla.; Royce (Michelle) Faatz, of Eynon, Pa.; Amy Faatz, of Honesdale, Pa.; Rebecca Topa, of Moscow; and Roldan Paguia, of Visalia, Calif.; his 16 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 19, 2020