Alfred J. Polidori Obituary
Alfred J. Polidori, Pittston, formerly of Eynon, died Friday at the Wesley Village nursing facility. His wife is the former Theresa Zelno.

Born in Archbald, the son of the late Caesar and Virginia Santini Polidori, he attended the University of Scranton, and he proudly served in the United States Air Force. Before retirement, he was the manager for over 20 years for the Dunmore/Scranton Sewer Authority. He was a member of the American Legion Hricak-McAndrew Post 869 in Archbald, and the Eynon VFW Post 7963.

Also surviving are sons, David and wife, Kimberly, Downington; and Alan, Garden Grove, Calif.; granddaughters, Samantha, Allison and Virginia Polidori; several nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by brothers, Bruno and Arnold; sisters, Mary Geroulo, Ida Fetcho and Anita Duchnik.

The funeral will be Tuesday with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Mary's of Czestochowa Church, 417 Main St., Eynon. Everyone attending the funeral is kindly asked to proceed directly to church. Interment with military honors will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Scott Twp.

Family and friends may pay their respects Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Arthur A. Albini Funeral Home, 1003 Church St., Jessup,

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Alfred's name to , P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011.

Published in Scranton Times on June 23, 2019
