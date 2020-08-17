Home

Carlucci Golden DeSantis Funeral Home
318 East Drinker Street
Dunmore, PA 18512
(570) 343-6013
Alfred Louis Thomas III, 49, of Dunmore, died Thursday morning at Geisinger Community Medical Center. He was preceded in death by his wife, Diane DeStefano Thomas. The couple had been married for 13 years.

Born in Scranton, son of Ann Marie and the late Alfred Louis Thomas Jr., he was a graduate of Scranton Tech High School and attended Lackawanna College. He was currently employed by Universal Printing as a machine operator.

He was an extremely hardworking, loving and caring father as well as husband who would do anything for his family, as well as for others around him. He was an avid fisherman and a loyal Flyers fan.

He is also survived by his daughter, Sara Thomas, at home; a sister, Angel Weller, Eynon; brothers, Shawn, Duryea; and Brian, Scranton; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

There are no public services at this time. Inurnment, Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst.

Arrangements by Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.DunmoreFuneralHome.com.


