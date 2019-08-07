|
Alfred "Bud" Miller, West Scranton, passed away Monday morning at Mountain View Care Center after an illness. His wife was the former Margaret Fowler, who passed away in 2010.
Born in Scranton in 1928, he was the son of the late Alfred and Jessie Rowlands Miller. He was a graduate of West Scranton High School and he was a member of the Trinity Congregational Church, where in 2014 he was made a deacon emeritus and trustee. He was a veteran of United States Army Air Corps. Before his retirement, he had been employed by the Erie-Lackawanna and Conrail railroads for 41 years, working his way up through the ranks, retiring as an engineer in 1989. He was a member of the Scranton local IBEW, where he served as secretary/treasurer.
The family wishes to thank Dr. James McKenna and staff and the employees of the Mountain View Care Center for the compassionate care they afforded Bud for the last four years. There were many memorable times and friendships made during his stay. Bud's church and family meant everything to him. He was the most loving husband, father and grandfather who will be greatly missed.
Surviving are daughters, Ruth Ksiazek and Michael, of Old Forge; and Sally Price and her companion, Peter Ciullo, of Scranton; a son, Charles Miller and his wife, Mary Grace, of Olyphant; a sister, Lois Matteo and her husband, James, of Binghamton, N.Y.; three grandchildren, Jessie Baresse; Trent Colan III and his wife, Ashley; and Robert Price and his companion, Jennifer Castellano; three great-grandchildren, Joshua, Matthew and Maya; several nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by an infant daughter, Donna Ruth.
Funeral services will be held Friday at 10 a.m. in the Vanston and James Funeral Home, 1401 Ash St., Scranton, officiated by the Rev. Jeremy Mullen.
Friends may call Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. in the funeral home. Interment with military honors in Washburn Street Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Trinity Congregational Church, 229 S. Main Ave., Scranton, PA 18504; or to the Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, South Abington Twp., PA 18411.
