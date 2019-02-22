Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice A. Lench. View Sign

Alice A. Lench, 82, Clarks Summit, died Wednesday at Allied Services Hospice. She was the wife of the late Harold J. Lench.



Born in Milwaukee, the daughter of the late Isaac and Mary Blackwell Ayers, she was a graduate of Newton-Ransom High School and Hoyt School of Practical Nursing. Before marriage, she worked as a practical nurse. She was a longtime resident of Scranton and a member of Elm Park United Methodist Church.



Alice was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed researching and preserving her family genealogy. She loved summers at the beach, baking, crocheting and playing games with her grandchildren. She maintained a vivacious sense of humor, even in the face of health challenges. Her family was the center of her life.



The family would like to thank Dr. Christine Stroka, Dr. William J. Speicher, as well as the staff at Allied Services Hospice and In-Home programs for their excellent care.



Surviving are two children, Patricia Farrell and husband, James, Clarks Summit; and Michael Lench and wife, Diane, Taylor; four grandchildren, Allie, Luke and Sean Farrell; and Evonne Lench; nieces and nephews.



She was also preceded in death by seven brothers, Howard, Clyde, Bernard, Wilfred, Russell, Walter and Robert Ayers; and four sisters, Christine Meeson, Madge Swift, Nelda Ayers and Mary Lou Williams-Davis.



The funeral will be Sunday at 4 p.m. from the Jacob Davis Funeral Home, 422 S. Main St., Taylor, with services by Deacon Jeffrey Trexler and the Rev. Lester Stephenson.



Visitation will be on Sunday from 1 p.m. until the time of service. Friends and family may also gather between 9 and 9:30 a.m. Monday at Jacob Davis Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Milwaukee Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Allied Services Hospice, Morgan Highway, Scranton.

Alice A. Lench, 82, Clarks Summit, died Wednesday at Allied Services Hospice. She was the wife of the late Harold J. Lench.Born in Milwaukee, the daughter of the late Isaac and Mary Blackwell Ayers, she was a graduate of Newton-Ransom High School and Hoyt School of Practical Nursing. Before marriage, she worked as a practical nurse. She was a longtime resident of Scranton and a member of Elm Park United Methodist Church.Alice was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed researching and preserving her family genealogy. She loved summers at the beach, baking, crocheting and playing games with her grandchildren. She maintained a vivacious sense of humor, even in the face of health challenges. Her family was the center of her life.The family would like to thank Dr. Christine Stroka, Dr. William J. Speicher, as well as the staff at Allied Services Hospice and In-Home programs for their excellent care.Surviving are two children, Patricia Farrell and husband, James, Clarks Summit; and Michael Lench and wife, Diane, Taylor; four grandchildren, Allie, Luke and Sean Farrell; and Evonne Lench; nieces and nephews.She was also preceded in death by seven brothers, Howard, Clyde, Bernard, Wilfred, Russell, Walter and Robert Ayers; and four sisters, Christine Meeson, Madge Swift, Nelda Ayers and Mary Lou Williams-Davis.The funeral will be Sunday at 4 p.m. from the Jacob Davis Funeral Home, 422 S. Main St., Taylor, with services by Deacon Jeffrey Trexler and the Rev. Lester Stephenson.Visitation will be on Sunday from 1 p.m. until the time of service. Friends and family may also gather between 9 and 9:30 a.m. Monday at Jacob Davis Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Milwaukee Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Allied Services Hospice, Morgan Highway, Scranton. Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close