Alice A. McDonald, 89, of Hemlock Farms, died Sunday morning at Bethany Village. Her husband of 59 years was Dr. William F. McDonald, who died in 2011.



Born in Jersey City, N.J., she was the daughter of the late John and Frances Baravelli Gorton. She was a graduate of St. Aedens School. Before retirement, she was the office manager for her husband's dental practice.



Alice and Bill were active volunteers in many programs at Hemlock Farms, especially Manna. Alice also volunteered in the Hemlock Farms Library and its fire and rescue squad. These last few years she volunteered at the Honesdale Library. An avid reader, she could always be found with a book in her hand



Surviving are daughters, Sue Enslin (Brian), Lake Ariel; and Carol Coccodrilli (Donald), Honesdale; sons, Dr. Craig McDonald (Valerie) Connecticut; David McDonald (Jeanne), New Jersey; Bruce McDonald (Jackie), Maryland; and Roger McDonald, of New Jersey; grandchildren, Derek, Laura, Jeffrey, Alyssa, Nicole, Dan, Shannon and Bridget; five great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.



The family would like to thank the staff at Bethany Village for their kindness and compassionate care. Mom enjoyed living there and it gave the family peace of mind knowing Mom was so well cared for.



A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 16 at 11 a.m. in the James Wilson Funeral Home, 143 Gravity Road, Lake Ariel.



Friends may call on Saturday from 9:30 until time of service. Cremation to follow at Lake Region Crematory, Lake Ariel.



In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial contributions in Alice's honor be made to Hole in the Wall Gang Camp, 555 Long Wharf Drive, New Haven, CT 06511.



