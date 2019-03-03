Alice B. Eltz, 93, Carbondale, died Thursday at Allied Services Hospice Unit, Scranton. She was the widow of Joseph Reilly, who died in 1963; and Henry J. Eltz, who died in 2001.
Born in Carbondale, the daughter of the late James and Mary Laggner Burns, she was a graduate of St. Rose High School. Alice had been employed in the garment manufacturing business, retiring from Joseph Mussari Dress Factory, Carbondale. She was a lifelong member of St. Rose of Lima Parish, Carbondale, and International Ladies' Garment Workers' Union.
She is survived by a stepson, Henry Eltz and wife, Kathleen, Carbondale; two stepdaughters, Ann Trinkle, Anita; and Marie Sutton, Port St. Lucy, Fla.; and a sister, Janet Wengrin, Downingtown; several nieces and nephews; and stepgreat-grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by a sister, Sarah Flynn; and a brother, Edward J. Burns.
The funeral will be Tuesday at 10:30 from the Oliver Shifler and Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc., 62 N. Main St., Carbondale, with Mass of Christian Burial at 11 in St. Rose of Lima Church, Carbondale. Interment will be held at a later date at St. John the Evangelist Cemetery, Honesdale.
Friends may call Tuesday from 9 to 10:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Alice's memory can be made to Allied Hospice.
