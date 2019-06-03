Alice D. Puntar, 92, of Vandling, died Friday. She was the widow of William M. Puntar, who died July 12, 2018. They were married for 68 years.



Born in Simpson, daughter of the late Anthony and Domicella Bauras Karauskas, she was a member of Ascension Parish, Forest City. She was a proud member of the Knights of Lithuania. Before retirement, she was employed as a seamstress in the local garment industry.



The family would like to extend its deepest appreciation to the staff of the Forest City Nursing Center and the staff of the Hospice of the Sacred Heart for their kind and compassionate care.



Surviving are a son, William H. Puntar and wife, Barbara, Scott Twp.; two daughters, Sherry Blodnikar; and Lori Walsh and husband, Jim, all of Vandling. She was loved by her grandchildren, Amy Shingler and husband, Jeremy; Cody Blodnikar and girlfriend, Katarina; Jesse Walsh and wife, Taylor; Dylan Walsh and girlfriend, Kara; and granddaughter, Jamie Walsh and boyfriend, Ben. She was a proud great-grandmother to Troy and Wesley Shingler. Also surviving are a sister, Amy Morris and husband, John, Simpson; a sister-in-law, Delores Richards, Forest City; and many nieces and nephews.



She was also preceded in death by her grandson, William E. Puntar; along with brothers, Joseph, John Dave and Frank Karausky; and sisters, Sophie and Stasia Wallace.



The funeral will be Thursday with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph's Church, Delaware Street, Forest City. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Forest City.



Friends may call Thursday from 9:30 until Mass time at the church. Arrangements by the Jones & Brennan Funeral Home, 430 Main St., Forest City.



