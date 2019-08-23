Home

Albini Funeral Home
1003 Church St
Jessup, PA 18434
(570) 489-1152
Calling hours
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
9:00 AM
Service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
9:30 AM
Service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
9:30 AM
Liturgy
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Liturgy
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Alice Faliskie Obituary
Alice Faliskie, 92, of Peckville died Thursday, Aug. 22, at home. She was the widow of Paul P. Faliskie, who died on Jan. 14, 2004.

Born in Jessup, she was the daughter of the late Andrew and Anna Fedoreco Donson. A graduate of Jessup High School, prior to retirement she was a cashier for more than 30 years for the Acme Super Saver supermarket.

A woman of great faith, she was a member of Holy Ghost Byzantine Catholic Church in Jessup and was always involved in the church and its events.

Surviving are daughter, Dr. Paula Donson, State College; sons, Raymond Faliskie and wife, Teresa, Denver, Colo.; and Thomas Faliskie, Scranton; grandson, Bryce A. Faliskie; brother, Nicholas Donson and wife, Anna, Dickson City; several nieces, nephews and counsins.

She was also preceded in death by brother, Daniel Donson; sisters, Mary Shanley, Virginia Donson and Pauline Marcinek.

The funeral will be Monday at 9 a.m. in the Arthur A. Albini Funeral Home, 1003 Church St., Jessup, with a Panachida service held at 9:30. Divine Liturgy will follow at 10 in Holy Ghost Byzantine Catholic Church, First Avenue, Jessup. Interment will follow in the St. Thomas Aquinas Cemetery, Archbald.

Friends may call Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m. Please visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 23, 2019
