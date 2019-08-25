|
FALISKIE, ALICE, Peckville, Monday, 9 a.m., Arthur A. Albini Funeral Home, 1003 Church St., Jessup. Panachida, 9:30. Divine Liturgy, 10, Holy Ghost Byzantine Catholic Church, Jessup. Interment, St. Thomas Aquinas Cemetery, Archbald. Calling hours, today, 5 to 7 p.m. Condolences: funeral home website.
GRECCO, ANTHONY P., Carbondale, Saturday, Carmine J. & Louis C. Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Carbondale. Mass, Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Carbondale, by the Rev. Seth Wasnak, assistant pastor. Pallbearers: Thomas, Tony and Keith Shearer; Adam Parsons; John Little; Kyle and Joseph Grecco; and Rocky Gonzalez. Honorary pallbearer: Frank Grecco. Interment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Greenfield Twp., with military honors by Dickson City Veteran Honor Guard.
GOLDEN, JOAN A., Conyers, Ga., Mass Monday, 11 a.m., St. Pius X Catholic Church. Interment, Green Meadow Memorial Gardens. Calling hours, today, from 5 to 7 p.m., funeral home. Condolences: scotward.com. Arrangements: Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Road, Conyers, Ga.
GUBANICS, HELEN "BUNNY," Scranton, Saturday, Savino Traditional Funeral and Cremation Care Funeral Home, West Scranton, by the Rev Sam Ferretti. Pallbearers: Joe Mielo, Charlie Powell, Mori Wilner, Joseph Cummings, Joe Bozak and Dan Fitzsimmons. Entombment, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.
NEMETZ, JOSEPH RONALD, Olyphant, private. Arrangements: Michael P. Glinsky Funeral Home Inc., 129 Grant St., Olyphant. Condolences: GlinskyFuneralHome.com.
PELUCACCI, RONALD G., Tripp Park section of Scranton, private, Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave. Mass, Holy Rosary Church, by the Rev. Martin Gaiardo. Pallbearers: Phil, Mike and Bon Chapa; Steve Alden; Eugene Kearney and Dave Drash. Interment with military honors, Cathedral Cemetery. Contributions: St. Joseph's Center, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509. Condolences: funeral home website.
POCIUS, DR. THOMAS E., Scranton, Saturday, Mass, Immaculate Conception Church, Scranton. Pallbearers: Leonard, attorny James and William Pocius, brothers; Bill Bush; Joe Manley and Michael Killeen. Burial, Cathedral Cemetery.
POWELL, GEORGIANNA K., Moscow, memorial service, Monday, 11 a.m., Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home, 401 Church St., Moscow. Private interment. Contributions: donor's choice. Condolences: funeral home's website.
VALENTINE, ANNA E., Clifford Twp., Monday, 9:30 a.m., Shifler-Parise Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 18 Airport Road, Clifford. Mass, 10, St. Pius X Church, Route 106, Royal, by the Rev. Michael J. Kirwin, pastor. Interment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill. Calling hours, today, 5 to 8 p.m. Condolences: parisefuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 25, 2019