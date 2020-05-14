Home

Alice Foytack Hanson Obituary
Alice Foytack Hanson, 95, of Tunkhannock, and formerly of Scranton, entered into eternal rest on Monday at Linwood Nursing Home, where she was a resident for the past four years. Her husband, Charles, died July 10, 1995.

Born and educated in Scranton on Feb. 1, 1925, Alice was one of eight children born to the late Michael and Alice Henning Foytack. After her marriage to her husband, she moved to Tunkhannock, where she raised her family. She was a faithful parishioner of Nativity of the Blessed Mary Church, Tunkhannock. Alice worked for the CVS Drug Store in Tunkhannock until her retirement, where she did everything from stocking shelves to waiting on and greeting customers. Her family was the center of her life and she will be deeply missed by them.

The Hanson family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff of Linwood Nursing Center for their care and support during Alice's stay.

She is survived by two sons, Michael C., Tunkhannock, who was her caregiver and rock for many years; and Robert, Florida; three grandchildren, Sean, Michael and Christina; six great-grandchildren, Alex, Abby, Gianna, Valerio, Sophia and Kayla; nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Foytack; and six sisters, Ethel Knight, Helen Murphy, Jane Iacovazzi, Rita Bednarek, Mary Foytack and Clare Philbin.

A private family viewing was held at the Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor, followed by a graveside service at Cathedral Cemetery by the Rev. Francis L. Pauselli.

Please visit the funeral home website at www.semiancares.com to share memories or extend condolences.
Published in Scranton Times on May 14, 2020
