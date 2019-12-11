Home

Hedley W Mason Funeral Home
436 Main St
Peckville, PA 18452
(570) 489-2301
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Hedley W Mason Funeral Home
436 Main St
Peckville, PA 18452
Funeral
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Hedley W Mason Funeral Home
436 Main St
Peckville, PA 18452
Alice Hocking Obituary
Alice Hocking, 82, of Peckville, died Sunday morning at Lackawanna Health and Rehab Center, Peckville. She was the wife of Roger Hocking, who died in June of 2019. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Howard Williams, in 1995.

Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Harry H. and Irene Whiteney White, she was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School and attended the Scranton State Hospital School of Nursing. Before retiring, she was employed by Clarks Summit State Hospital as a certified nurse's aide. She attended Faith Baptist Church, Peckville.

A woman of great faith, Alice's faith and family were most important to her. She is now safely home in the arms of the Lord. She will be greatly missed.

Surviving are two sons, Karl Williams and wife, Denise, Waymart; and David Williams, Pottstown; two sisters, Sharon Barbuti, Scranton; and Sandra Millard and husband, Richard, Silver Creek, Ga.; 11 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Mary Williams; a son, Bill Williams; three brothers; three sisters; and a brother-in-law, Robert Barbuti.

The funeral will be Friday at noon in the Hedley W. Mason Funeral Home, 436 Main St., Peckville, with services by Dr. Gordon Simms of Faith Baptist Church. Interment, Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst Twp.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Faith Baptist Church, 545 Keystone Ave., Peckville, PA 18452.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 11, 2019
