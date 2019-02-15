Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice Jane Pittman. View Sign

Alice Jane Pittman, 54, Scranton, died Friday at Geisinger Community Medical Center after an illness. She is survived by her beloved husband of 17 years, Julius Pittman.



Born on Feb. 4, 1965, daughter of June L. Sutton and Kenny J. Teeple, after college, Alice worked as a nurses aide for several nursing homes. A volunteer with the Women's Resource Center, she was a loving wife, mother, sister and, above all, grandmother. She will be dearly missed!



She is also survived by her son, Joshua Teeple, Scranton; five adored grandchildren; siblings, Robert Teeple, Old Forge; and Pamela Teeple, Rochester, N.Y.; and nieces and nephews.



On July 24, 1993, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Sheena Marie Jones.



Memorial services are scheduled for Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the Salvation Apostolic Temple Church, 223 N. Main Ave., Scranton, to be celebrated by the Rev. Ray Johnson.



Arrangements are under the care of the Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton.



