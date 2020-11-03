Home

Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home
418 S. State St.
Clarks Summit, PA 18411
570-586-7821
Alice McHugh
Alice Jean McHugh Obituary

Alice Jean McHugh of Waverly, Pa., passed away at her home on Monday. She was 86.

Born in Throop, she was the daughter of the late Joseph R. and Rita Hargraves McHugh. She was a 1956 graduate of Marywood College and earned her master's degree from the University of Dublin, Ireland. She was a teacher at Scranton Central High School for 26 years. Alice had a distinguished teaching career and was the recipient of several National Science Foundation Fellowships. She participated in many professional organizations and societies, most notably Delta Kappa Gamma for key women educators, where she was president for one term. Lastly, she was a member of the Educational Credit Union and local Board of Supervisors.

Alice resigned from teaching to begin a new career at the Marworth Treatment Center. She worked in the residential and outpatient programs as a counselor, team leader and clinical coordinator. She also served as director of program, in-residence at Alina Lodge, New Jersey and later as consultant and clinical director at Veritas Villa in New York. After retirement, she continued to devote her time and energy, volunteering as a counselor for Marworth and other organizations.

In her spare time, Alice enjoyed her family, her close network of friends, and her Miniature Group, making beautiful scenes and houses that were primarily given away as thoughtful gifts.

She is survived by her brother, Joseph R. McHugh and his wife, Mary K., Spring Brook Twp.; her sister, Joan Marie Stroud, South Abington Twp.; nieces and nephews, Mary Alice Betts, Margaret Mary Hardy, Patricia Ann Aston, Cynthia M. Halpin, Edward J. Stroud, Mara Lee Silverman and Paul J. Stroud.

Alice was preceded in death by her beloved aunt, Alice McHugh, who raised her; her parents; and her brother-in-law, Edward Stroud.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.


