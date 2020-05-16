|
Alice K. Ritter, 92, of St. Mary's Villa Nursing Home, formerly of South Scranton, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Geisinger Community Medical Center due to complications of COVID-19. She was the widow of Gerard H. "Jerry" Ritter. The couple was married for 56 years when he passed away.
Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Alfred and Marcella (Schmidt) Kreinberg. Alice graduated from St. Mary's High School and was a member of the former St. Mary's of the Assumption Church in South Scranton. Prior to retiring, she worked as a sales associate at Samter's Clothing Store.
Alice was an avid reader, enjoyed cross stitching and was named Volunteer of the Year at the Jewish Home of Eastern PA.
Her family would like to thank the staff at St. Mary's Villa Residence and Nursing Home for the wonderful care and kindness afforded to their mom during her time at the facilities.
Alice is survived by her daughter, Susan R. Norek and her husband, Thomas, of Madison Twp., and her son, Mark Ritter of Scranton; her grandchildren, Tracy, Matthew, Jacob and Chris Ritter; and her great-granddaughter, Victoria Ritter.
She was also preceded in death by her sons, Gerard and Jeffrey.
Interment with Rite of Committal celebrated by the Rev. Robert J. Simon at St. Catherine's Cemetery in Covington Twp. will be private due to the current restrictions on large gatherings.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Pocono Animal Welfare Society, P.O. Box 787, Stroudsburg, PA 18360; or to a .
Arrangements are entrusted to Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes and Cremation Services LLC in Spring Brook Twp. To share your fondest memories of Alice, please visit the funeral home website or Facebook page.
Published in Scranton Times on May 16, 2020