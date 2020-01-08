|
|
With her hands clasped in prayer, Alice Lance passed away peacefully with Virginia and Brian at her side on Sunday, Jan. 5. Alice lived a full life of 96 years. Daughter of the late James and Clara Regan, Alice was preceded in death by her sisters, Mary McCullough, Betty Brown and Jane Hopkins; and her brother, Joseph Regan; and former husband, William Lance.
Alice is survived by her only daughter, Virginia and husband, Brian Crynes, Seattle, Wash.; her grandsons, Casey, Christian and Gavin Crynes, San Francisco; and granddaughter, Meredith Cahill, Portland, Ore.; and two great-grandchildren, Clare and Sequoia. Also surviving is Catherine Kapp, her younger sister and best friend. In addition, Alice is survived by 24 nieces and nephews and their beautiful families.
Alice was a kind and gentle woman with a heart of gold. She loved to share her freshly baked apple pie and chocolate chip cookies with her family. She enjoyed visiting her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who lived in Palos Verdes, Greenwich, San Francisco, Princeton, Paris, Sydney and Ireland.
Alice planned to be a nurse, but decided to move to Washington, D.C., where she worked as a secretary for the Pentagon. Afterwards, Alice relocated to New York City to work for the Kelex Co. and the Manhattan Project. After World War II, Alice returned home to Scranton to marry Bill Lance, whom she knew in high school and met one evening ice skating at Lake Lincoln. She worked with Bell Telephone and spent over 20 years with Harper & Row until she retired. She volunteered at the Organization for Retired Seniors for 10 years after she retired.
Alice loved her home on the hill in Factoryville, where she lived for 72 years and was a faithful member of Our Lady of the Abingtons Church. Fond memories were shared at birthday celebrations about "life in the country" where Virginia and her friends and cousins rode horses, swam in local ponds and enjoyed riding on Alvie Reynold's Toonerville Trolley. Alice became a "country girl" as she would catch snakes, bumblebees and mice while outsmarting raccoons in her garage. She wouldn't have it any other way.
Alice is forever thankful for all the love and support of her sister, Catherine and her family. She is especially thankful to her nephew, Dr. Dennis Kapp, who was always available with a warm smile and a friendly discussion.
Alice is grateful for the love and care provided by her loyal caregivers, Jane Richards, Debbie Benjamin, Mary Ellen Turpack, Kathy Wilbur, Karin Rosenkrans, Karen McKeon and the Hospice of the Sacred Heart.
Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Jennings Calvey Funeral and Cremation Services Inc., 111 Colburn Ave., Clarks Summit, PA 18411, on Friday, Jan. 10, from 4 to 7 p.m. The funeral will be Saturday with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. from Our Lady of the Abingtons Church, 207 Seminary Road, Dalton, PA 18414, to be celebrated by the Rev. Arbogaste Satoun. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Our Lady of the Abingtons Church, 207 Seminary Road, Dalton, PA 18419; the Friends of the Poor, 2300 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509; or Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 William St., Dunmore, PA 18510. Jennings-Calvey is honored to serve Alice and her family.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 8, 2020