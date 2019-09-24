|
|
Alice M. (Neville) Spott, 92, of Thornhurst Twp., passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 18, at Geisinger Community Medical Center in Scranton, surrounded by her loving family. She was the widow of Albert J. Spott; the couple was married for 60 years.
Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Daniel and Mary (Moran) Neville and was a member of the Church of St. Rita in Gouldsboro.
Alice was a devoted mom, grandmother and great-grandmother who loved spending time making lots of wonderful memories with her family.
Alice is survived by her children, Albert Spott Jr. and his wife, Judith, of Cresco; Joseph Spott and his wife, Joan, of Gouldsboro; Jerome Spott and his wife, Janet, of Pocono Summit; and Patricia Stiner and Matt Boushell, of Thornhurst; her 14 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by her son, Richard C. Spott.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, Sept. 27, at 11 a.m. in the Church of St. Rita, 512 Main St. in Gouldsboro. Interment with Rite of Committal will follow in St. Catherine's Cemetery in Covington Twp.
Visitation will be held at the church on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Lions Eye Bank of Delaware Valley, 401 N. Third St., Suite 305, Philadelphia, PA 19123.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 24, 2019