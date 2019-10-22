|
Alice Mae Fontinell, 100, of Scranton, died Friday at Lackawanna Health Care and Rehab Center. She was the widow of Frank Fontinell, who died in 1995.
Born May 1, 1919, daughter of the late Barbara Mary Pfeiffer and Fred Pfeiffer, she was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School and worked at Scranton Hat Factory until her marriage. She was a devout Roman Catholic, faithfully attending Mass at St. Clare Church. She loved to travel, both around the country to Atlantic City, Disney World, Oklahoma, Hawaii, Washington State and Washington, D.C., Alaska and more, and the world, including Spain, Russia, Mexico and others. Alice was a member of the senior swim/exercise group at Weston Field for many years, appearing in The Times-Tribune and being interviewed by WNEP Channel 16 for her participation. She was deeply loved by her family and friends and will be sorely missed.
Surviving are two sons, Richard and Ronald Fontinell; grandson, Loren Fontinell; and two great-grandchildren, Jack and Luke Fontinell.
She was also preceded in death by three sisters, Madeline Smith, Florence Farrell and Louise Shafer.
The family would like to thank everyone at Lacka-wanna Health Care & Rehab Center for the excellent and compassionate care given to Alice in the final years of her life.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday at 10 a.m. in St. Clare Church, Scranton. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery.
Friends may call Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the McGoff-Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1401 Capouse Ave., Scranton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Alice's name to St. Francis of Assisi Kitchen, 500 Penn Ave, Scranton, PA 18509.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 22, 2019