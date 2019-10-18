|
Alice Potas Dolinish, 96, of Old Forge, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday evening at home, surrounded by her loving family. Her husband of 62 years, Edward John Dolinish Sr., died May 20, 2018.
Born in Dunmore, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Anna Dimun Potas. She was a graduate of Dunmore High School, class of 1941, and Lackawanna Business School. She worked as a civilian for the United States Army at Fort Benning, Ga., during WWII and was later employed by the Internal Revenue Service, Scranton, Pa. She was also co-owner of Dolinish Drugs, Old Forge, from 1956 to the early '90s.
She was a member of St. Nicholas of Myra Byzantine Catholic Church, Old Forge, GCU District 5, Lodge 17, and a former member of the Scranton Byzantine Choir and GCU Bowling League. She volunteered for so many worthy causes, including Daffodil Days for the and the Old Forge PTA.
Alice enjoyed gardening, traveling, the casino, pinochle and polkas, but most importantly spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was an amazing cook and baker noted for her homemade pies, kolachi, pierogies, grape and strawberry jelly. As a child during the Depression, she picked and sold blueberries.
She is survived by her five children, Anne Marie Neary and husband, Chuck, Burke, Va.; Alice "Gina" Keil and husband, Ed, Hanover Twp.; Ilona, at home; Ed Jr. and wife, Tanya, Old Forge; and John Paul and wife, Colleen, Olney, Md.; seven grandchildren, Ed III and wife, Natalie; Julia, Nicole, Demetrius and Macrina Dolinish, and Ricky and Alison Neary; two sisters-in-law, Millie Dunda, Elmhurst; and Mary Close and husband, Courtney, Dunmore; nieces, nephews and cousins.
Alice was preceded in death by her brother, George "Jigs" Potas; and sisters, Anna Astock, Mary Juba, Helen Hyduchok, Verna Mahig and Regina French.
The Dolinish family would like to extend a special thank you to her caregiver Jill and her family. They would also like to thank Dr. Dominic Ruggiero for his wonderful care.
Family and friends are invited to attend Alice's funeral on Monday at 12:15 p.m. at Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor, followed by Divine Liturgy at 1 p.m. in St. Nicholas of Myra Byzantine Catholic Church, 140 Church St., Old Forge, to be celebrated by the Rev. Eduard Shestak, pastor. Interment at St. Michael's Byzantine Cemetery, Pittston.
Friends may call Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m. Parastas services will be at 6:30 p.m. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to the church.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 18, 2019