|
|
Alice Shafer, 89, daughter of the late John B. Smith and Florence Masker, passed away at home in the presence of her family on Thursday, May 14, 2020. She was the widow of the late Harold Shafer.
Alice loved to play cards with family, gardening, and spending time with those she loved, not ever forgetting about those she lost. She will be missed by all, especially including her companion pets, Max and Stella. The family would like to thank the compassionate, kind and caring staff at Traditional Home Health and Hospice for their love and support of Alice.
Surviving her are brothers, Joseph Smith of Lake Ariel and George (Bill) Smith of Gouldsboro; a sister, Joan Learn of Gouldsboro; and children, Christine Harty of Lake Ariel; Marjorie Smith of South Carolina; Juanita Smith of Wyoming; Eathen Shafer of Gouldsboro; and Wyatt, David, Howard, Orby, Michael and Harold Shafer, all of Scranton. Alice also leaves behind numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.
She was also preceded in death by her brothers, John (Jack) and Orr Smith; sisters, Alberta (Butch) Smith and Hannah (Ann) Andrukaitis; daughters, Stella Nolan and Margaret (Tina) Shafer; a son, Donald Ferry-Frame; and granddaughter, Alice Christine Nolan.
Due to current health restrictions, services will be planned at a later time following cremation. Family and friends will be invited when arrangements are made.
Arrangements by Hessling Funeral Home Inc., Honesdale.
Published in Scranton Times on May 17, 2020