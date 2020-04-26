|
|
Alice L. Stead passed away at Langhorne Gardens on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at the age of 83.
Born in Scranton, Pa., Mrs. Stead had been a resident of Lower Bucks County since 1960 and was a member of St. John the Evangelist Church.
She worked together with her sweetheart, John, making, painting and selling crafts for many years. Mrs. Stead was a former realtor, Den Mother and enjoyed many years involved in the Soap Box Derby.
She loved sitting outside enjoying nature, traveling, puzzles, painting and laughing with friends and family; however, her favorite pastime was time spent with her grandchildren building and coloring.
Beloved wife of 63 years to John G. Stead, Mrs. Stead is the loving mother of Allan (Beth), Lawrence (Judy), Kenneth (Cathy) and Karen Young (Bill).
She was the devoted grandmother of Sean, Caroline, Jackie, Janet, Megan, Samantha, Nicole, Richard and Alex; and proud great-grandmother of Tyler, Danny, Hailey, Argentina, Annabelle, Lulu, Catalina and Jade Lynn.
She is survived by her sisters, Barbara Walko and Geraldine Biggs; and brother, Neil Conway.
Mrs. Stead will also be sadly missed by many nieces and nephews.
Service and interment will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please make an in memoriam donation to Toys for Tots.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 26, 2020