|
|
Alice T. Terpak, 91, formerly of Archbald, died Tuesday at the Carbondale Nursing Home. She was the widow of Paul "Skippy" Terpak, who died in 2005.
Born in Carbondale on March 20, 1928, daughter of the late John and Anna Daniels, she was a graduate of Fell High School and was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus and Mary Parish, Jermyn. She and her husband owned and operated Terpak's Seafood Restaurant for 40 years.
Alice enjoyed playing bingo and taking trips to the Atlantic City casinos. She devoted her life to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family would like to extend gratitude to the Carbondale nursing home staff for the care and compassion they showed Alice during her stay.
Surviving are three daughters, Carol Klemovitch, Mountain Top; Paula Brennan and husband, Jack, Jermyn; and Judy Bell, Jermyn; four grandchildren, Jonmichael Brennan, Mayfield; Andrea Pantzar and husband, Jason, Greenfield Twp.; Frank Klemovitch and wife, Carrie, Boston; and Jennifer Klemovitch-Coombs and husband, Joe, Bensalem; seven great-grandchildren, Aidin Brennan, Brenan and Graham Pantzar, Anna, Charlie and Steven Klemovitch, and Jackson Coombs; and several nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by two brothers and four sisters.
The funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment, Jermyn Cemetery.
Arrangements by the Harrison Funeral Home, Archbald.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 23, 2020