Alice Whitman Weber, 102, of Scranton, passed away peacefully Friday, March 29, at Allied Skilled Nursing Center.



Born June 9, 1916, in Scranton, she was the oldest daughter of Henry F. and Edith (Decker) Weber. Alice graduated from Scranton Central High School and the Powell School of Business. During World War II, while her fiancé, Arthur Moran, was serving in the SeaBees, Alice was a Rosie the Riveter on the home front. Her first job was grinding glass crystals to be used in walkie-talkies. Her second job was inspecting zippers for bomber jackets. Alice crocheted and rolled bandages, rolled torn sheets into bandages and knit stump socks for veterans at Valley Forge General Hospital. Her family had a victory garden in their back yard.



Her fiancé came home from the war, and they married in December 1945 and lived in Horsham, Pa., and Lake Hartwell, Ga. They were married 42 years. Alice enjoyed researching family history and was able to trace her roots to two patriots of the American Revolution. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Pennsylvania Daughters Cameo Society. For many years, Alice transcribed books into Braille. She was an active member of the Providence United Presbyterian Church and also volunteered three days a week, seven hours a day, at Moses Taylor Hospital well into her 90s. She was a fiercely independent woman and kept her own apartment until three months ago.



Surviving are her sister, Mary Louise Androski, of Scranton; her nieces, Mary Louise Macarchick and husband, John, of Tunkhannock; Shirley Walsh and husband, Paul, of Calabash, N.C.; and Gail Keck and husband, Lee, of Scranton; great-nieces and nephews.



She was also preceded in death by her sister, Jane E. Wittig, in 1991; and her nephew, Robert Wittig, in 1987.



A memorial service will be held at the Providence United Presbyterian Church, 1145 Providence Road, on Tuesday, April 9, at 11 a.m. Interment and committal will be conducted at Dunmore Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Providence United Presbyterian Church.



Arrangements by Duffy and Snowdon Funeral Homes of Scranton and Moscow, Pa.



