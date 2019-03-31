Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Allan Farias. View Sign





Allan Farias, Shavertown, died March 28 at Allied Hospice after a brave battle with cancer.Born in Honolulu, Hawaii, in 1947, the son of Joseph Farias, of Garden Grove, Calif., and the late Irene Souza Farias, he graduated from Mater Dei High School in Orange County, Calif. He received his undergraduate degree from the University of San Diego and earned his MBA from UCLA . His banking career began with the California State Banking Department in Los Angeles, where he began as a bank examiner and moved to oversee the San Diego office. He left the state to organize and become the president of Cuyamaca Bank, a new bank in San Diego County, and remained at the helm for 18 years. In 2000, he moved to his wife's native Northeast Pennsylvania and, after two years in banking, owned and operated PJ's Home Center in Peckville for several years. He was married for 35 years to attorney Ann O'Donnell Farias, whom he met on a blind date in San Diego.The family wishes to thank the Henry Cancer Center of Geisinger and Allied Hospice for their care and compassion during Allan's illness.In addition to his wife and father, Allan leaves behind his daughter, Katherine Farias and her wife, attorney Kat Incantalupo, Santa Monica, Calif.; and his siblings, Joseph Farias Jr., Escondido, Calif.; sister, Diann Pedregon, Cypress, Calif.; Benedict Farias and his wife, Debbie, Nacogdoches, Texas; and Clyde Farias and his wife, Cecilia, Alpine, Calif. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews; and his in-laws, Peter and Corinne O'Donnell, Naples, Fla., and Clarks Summit.The Farias will hold a private memorial service at their convenience in California.Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of the Arthur A. Albini Funeral Home, 1003 Church St., Jessup.Visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence. Funeral Home Albini Funeral Home

