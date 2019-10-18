|
|
Allan Paul Pinkus of Frederick, Md., died Saturday evening in Mount Airy, Md.
Born in Scranton on Dec. 28, 1948, he was the son of the late Harold and Tema Schwartz Pinkus. He spent most of his working life as a financial planner for Ameriprise Financial in Maryland. He graduated from Scranton Central High school in 1966 and served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. He earned a business degree from Indiana University of Pennsylvania in 1976.
Allan was a generous person, available to help in any way possible with anyone in need. He especially enjoyed teaching skiing to special needs children. He loved golf, skiing, motorcycles, listening to jazz and playing poker.
He lived in Frederick, Md., but always spent part of his summer in the Scranton area at the family cottage on Chapman Lake.
He is survived by his siblings, Susan Kinne and husband, Norman Kinne; Arthur Pinkus and wife, Carol Pinkus; Carol Krempley and husband, George Krempley; and Samuel Pinkus and wife, Leigh Ann Winick.
Allan was close with his family, especially his nieces and nephews, Beth Kinne, Rebecca and Jeffrey Kaplan, Tema Krempley, Benjamin Krempley, Gabriel Pinkus, and Lindsay and Hannah Kaplan.
A graveside service will be held today at noon by Cantor Vladimir Aronzon in the Dalton Jewish Cemetery, 105 Shoemaker Road, Dalton, PA 18414.
There will be a memorial service in the Frederick area for all of his friends in the near future.
Donations may be made in his memory to either the Prostate Cancer Foundation https://www.pcf.org/ or the Autism Self Advocacy Network https://autisticadvocacy.org/
Arrangements by the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore, PA 18512. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.ScrantonJewishFunerals.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 18, 2019