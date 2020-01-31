|
|
Allen Antidormi, 74, Carbondale, died Thursday, Jan. 23, at Carbondale Nursing Center. His wife is Angie DiBenedetto Antidormi.
Born in Bronx, N.Y., a son of Angelo and Theresa Antidormi, he loved to travel and ride in his boat. He was well-loved and enjoyed conversation.
He is also survived by two sons, Vincent and Allen Antidormi; a daughter, Lauren Antidormi; a sister, Debbie DeFalco; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by brothers, Richard and Thomas Antidormi.
Cremation services were provided by Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 74 N. Main St., Carbondale. Online condolences may be sent to the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 31, 2020