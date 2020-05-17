|
Allen L. Huggler, 77, formerly of Newton Twp., passed away May 7 in Florida after a long struggle with cancer. He was the husband of Catherine (Kitty) Herne Huggler.
He was born July 14, 1942, in Clarks Summit, Pa., to the late Walter C. Huggler and Gladys A. Singer. He graduated from Newton-Ransom High School with the class of 1960 and was a resident of Clarks Summit most of his life. He was a charter member of the Newton Ransom Volunteer Fire Company and also served as a trustee for the Newton Methodist church. He was a member of both the Waverly Lodge Free and Accepted Masons and the Valley of Scranton Consistory (32-degree mason).
Allen attended Penn State University, where he studied metallurgy. In 1965, as a skilled machinist for Acker Drill Co., he made equipment that was used to explore the surface of the moon. Allen was one of the first 100 employees hired at the Procter & Gamble paper plant in Mehoopany, Pa., where he worked for 32 years and retired in 1998. After retirement, he established residency in Cape Coral, Fla., where many friends and relatives would visit him in the wintertime. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, and he took up serious boating in Florida's Gulf Coast.
Allen's philosophy in life was, "if you always do what you always did, you will always get what you always got."
Surviving are three sons, Mark A. Huggler (Scranton), David D. Huggler (Phoenixville) and Allen M. Huggler (Hershey); stepsons, Joseph W. Smith (Scranton) and Jeffery Smith (Scranton); stepdaughter, Rachel C. Percival (Tunkhannock); and 14 grandchildren.
Allen was also preceded in death by his brother, Douglas Huggler.
Due to the social gathering limitations of COVID-19, a service will be held at a later date.
Published in Scranton Times on May 17, 2020