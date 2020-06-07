|
Alma Ella Herron, 88, a longtime resident of Clarks Summit, died on Thursday in The Gardens at East Mountain.
Born May 25, 1932, in Ransom, she was the daughter of the late George Ralph and Alma (Keller) Herron.
Alma was a 1950 graduate of Clarks Summit High School and she retired from Akzo Nobel Inc. in customer service. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, and former member of the Ladies Auxiliary of Abington Memorial Post #7069 VFW and Ladies Auxiliary of the Clarks Summit Fire Company.
Surviving are a nephew, Ronald Herron (Jackie), and three great-nephews, Thane, Travis and Tyler of Duncansville; a niece, Cathy Kirsch of Martinsburg; and cousins, Edmund and Darlene Carr of Clarks Summit.
She was also preceded in death by a brother, George R. Herron Jr.
Alma's family would like to thank the staff at The Gardens at East Mountain, Station East, for the loving care given to her during the most difficult time.
Due to the coronavirus restrictions, a church service will be announced at a later date followed by a gathering of family and friends celebrating Alma's life with services by the Rev. William G. Carter. Interment in Milwaukee Cemetery, Milwaukee.
Memorial contributions may be made to Clarks Summit Fire Co. (clarkssummitfire.com/donate) or First Presbyterian Church of Clarks Summit, 300 School St., Clarks Summit, PA 18411.
For directions, or to leave an online condolence, visit the funeral home website.
Arrangements entrusted to Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Services Inc., 111 Colburn Ave., Clarks Summit.
Published in Scranton Times on June 7, 2020