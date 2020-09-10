Scranton Times Obituaries
|
Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc.
111 Coburn Avenue
Clarks Summit, PA 18411
(570) 586-0811
Funeral services have been scheduled for Alma Ella Herron, 88, a longtime resident of Clarks Summit, who died June 4.

The service will be Monday at noon at the First Presbyterian Church of Clarks Summit, with services by the Rev. Bill Carter, pastor. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family in Milwaukee Cemetery, Milwaukee.

Guests are requested to wear protective facial coverings and maintain the suggested social distancing protocol.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Service, Inc., 111 Colburn Ave., Clarks Summit, PA 18411.


