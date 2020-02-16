|
Alma R. Sparks, 94, of Clifford Twp., died Friday at the Forest City Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Delbert H. Sparks, on March 8, 2013.
Born April 2, 1925, in Clifford Twp., she was the daughter of the late Curtis and Stella Seymour Lee.
Alma was a graduate of Forest City High School, worked at Newberry's in Forest City and was a CNA at the Forest City Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. She spent most of her life being a stay-at-home mom, raising her family and helping her husband operate their dairy farm. Alma had tremendous artistic ability and excelled in making arts and crafts, crocheting, painting and sewing. Her husband enjoyed making wooden cutouts and Alma painted them. Her sewing talents were called upon many times, especially for making square-dancing outfits.
She will be deeply missed by her family, especially her granddaughters, who have fond memories of spending time baking with her when they were growing up. The family would like to thank the nurses and CNAs at the nursing home for their loving care and friendship, as well as, Dr. David Tomazic for his medical care to Alma.
She is survived by two daughters, Lois Howell and husband, Thomas; and Marilyn Light, all of Clifford Twp.; three granddaughters, Kendra Alaishuski of Audubon; and Krista Oswalt and Karla Micklo, both of Gilbert, Ariz.; six great-grandchildren, Paige and Nora Alaishuski, Alaina and Kelsey Oswalt, and Nathan and Kenneth Micklo; several nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by a son-in-law, Kenneth Light; two brothers, Foster McKercher and Glenn Lee; and three sisters, Lila Parsons, Florence Manwaring and Margaret Schable.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Interment will take place at the Union Dale Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Shifler-Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Clifford.
