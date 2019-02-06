Aloyse Connors, 69, of Simpson, died Monday at Regional Hospital of Scranton. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Connors, in 2003.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Aloyse Connors.
Born in Carbondale, daughter of the late Joseph and Margaret Purcell Dearie, she was a graduate of Benjamin Franklin High School, Carbondale. She was a former member of the Assembly of God Church, Dickson City. Before retirement, she was employed as a harness assembler at Lockheed Martin, Archbald.
Surviving are a brother, Joseph Dearie, Jermyn; an uncle, Nat Dearie, Carbondale; an aunt, Kay Purcell; and cousins, all of Lyndhurst, N.J.; a sister-in-law, Sharon Dearie, Carbondale; several nieces and nephews; and several grandnieces and grandnephews.
She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Arthur and John Dearie; and four sisters, Sally Bruce, Rose Marie Dearie, JoAnn Lasavage and Margaret Sinibaldi.
The funeral will be Saturday with services at 10 a.m. in the Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home Inc., 55 Lincoln Ave., Carbondale. Interment, Jermyn Cemetery.
Friends may call Friday, 4 to 6 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m. until service time. For directions or to send online condolences, visit the funeral home website.
Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home, Inc.
55 Lincoln Avenue
Carbondale, PA 18407
(570) 282-2710
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 6, 2019