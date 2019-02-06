Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Aloyse Connors. View Sign

Aloyse Connors, 69, of Simpson, died Monday at Regional Hospital of Scranton. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Connors, in 2003.



Born in Carbondale, daughter of the late Joseph and Margaret Purcell Dearie, she was a graduate of Benjamin Franklin High School, Carbondale. She was a former member of the Assembly of God Church, Dickson City. Before retirement, she was employed as a harness assembler at Lockheed Martin, Archbald.



Surviving are a brother, Joseph Dearie, Jermyn; an uncle, Nat Dearie, Carbondale; an aunt, Kay Purcell; and cousins, all of Lyndhurst, N.J.; a sister-in-law, Sharon Dearie, Carbondale; several nieces and nephews; and several grandnieces and grandnephews.



She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Arthur and John Dearie; and four sisters, Sally Bruce, Rose Marie Dearie, JoAnn Lasavage and Margaret Sinibaldi.



The funeral will be Saturday with services at 10 a.m. in the Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home Inc., 55 Lincoln Ave., Carbondale. Interment, Jermyn Cemetery.



Friends may call Friday, 4 to 6 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m. until service time. For directions or to send online condolences, visit the funeral home website.

Aloyse Connors, 69, of Simpson, died Monday at Regional Hospital of Scranton. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Connors, in 2003.Born in Carbondale, daughter of the late Joseph and Margaret Purcell Dearie, she was a graduate of Benjamin Franklin High School, Carbondale. She was a former member of the Assembly of God Church, Dickson City. Before retirement, she was employed as a harness assembler at Lockheed Martin, Archbald.Surviving are a brother, Joseph Dearie, Jermyn; an uncle, Nat Dearie, Carbondale; an aunt, Kay Purcell; and cousins, all of Lyndhurst, N.J.; a sister-in-law, Sharon Dearie, Carbondale; several nieces and nephews; and several grandnieces and grandnephews.She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Arthur and John Dearie; and four sisters, Sally Bruce, Rose Marie Dearie, JoAnn Lasavage and Margaret Sinibaldi.The funeral will be Saturday with services at 10 a.m. in the Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home Inc., 55 Lincoln Ave., Carbondale. Interment, Jermyn Cemetery.Friends may call Friday, 4 to 6 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m. until service time. For directions or to send online condolences, visit the funeral home website. Funeral Home Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home, Inc.

55 Lincoln Avenue

Carbondale , PA 18407

(570) 282-2710 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close