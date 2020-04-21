|
Alphonse E. "Alphie" Chesnick, 87, formerly of Forest City and Kearny, N.J., died Friday at the Jewish Home of Eastern Pa., Scranton. He was preceded in death by his wife, the former Joy-anne Carberry, who died in June 2019.
Born in Union Dale, son of the late Jacob and Mary Cavage Chesnick, he was a member of Ascension Parish, Forest City, and a graduate of Forest City High School, class of 1950. He was a United States Navy veteran of the Korean War, having served aboard the USS Franklin Delano Roosevelt Aircraft Carrier for two years; he always looked forward to attending his yearly reunion with his fellow sailors. Before retirement, Alphie was employed as a brewer for the Anheuser-Busch Brewery in Newark, N.J., for more than 38 years until 1992.
Alphie played on and also managed several baseball teams in the Forest City area, and he also went on to play semi-pro baseball with the Nutley Colonels in New Jersey. In 1999, he was inducted into the Wayne Area Sports Hall of Fame. Alphie was a great baseball player, having considered himself to be the "greatest baseball player east of the Mississippi." He was one of the original New York Mets fans, as he attended their first game ever played at the old Polo Grounds in New York; he continued to be a major fan of the blue and orange right up until the end. He spent many decades hunting, fishing and enjoying good times at Lewis Lake, Union Dale. Alphie was well-known for his accordion playing, especially "Apple, Peaches, Pumpkin Pie" at Angie's Tavern.
Surviving are a sister, Pauline Nadzak, Browndale; a brother-in-law, James Carberry, Ware, Mass.; a special niece, Marleen Bliznik and her husband, Butch; and several other nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by five sisters, Mary Debevec, Veronica Syryca, Amelia Blodnikar, Josephine Thatcher and Genevieve "Jean" Malone; seven brothers, infant Edward, Anthony, Stanley, Bernard, Benedict, Matthew and Francis Chesnick.
Due to current public health policy, private funeral services will be held with interment in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Forest City. A memorial Mass in Alphie's memory will be held at a future date. Arrangements by the Jones & Brennan Funeral Home, 430 Main St., Forest City.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 21, 2020