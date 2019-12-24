Home

Louis M Margotta Funeral Home
511 Church St
Jessup, PA 18434
(570) 489-2230
Amber Walter Pirrami, 37, of Peckville, died Wednesday morning at Geisinger Community Medical Center. Amber passed away after complications from a medical procedure. Her forever loving husband is Tony Pirrami. The couple was married for 11 years, together for 19 years.

Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Tony and Tammy Walter. She was a graduate of Scranton High School.

Amber was a kind and loving wife, mother and friend who will be deeply missed by all who loved her. She enjoyed cooking, fishing, nature and taking care of her family, birds, her dog Foxxy and home.

Also surviving are her children, Briella and Bryce, both at home; aunts, Jackie Degilio, Lake Ariel; and April Walter, Arizona; a cousin, Ashley Weylan, Scranton; maternal grandparents, Edward and Lois Fadden; and a brother, Ryan Walter, Scranton.

The funeral services were private as per the wishes of the family. Arrangements were under the care and direction of Louis M. Margotta Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.margottafuneralhomes.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 24, 2019
