|
|
Also known as Amy or Mila to her close family, Amelia Frances Swantkowski of Duryea, Pennsylvania, was born in Duryea on Nov. 6, 1926. She was married to Emil Paul Swantkowski, also of Duryea, for 33 years until his death in 1981. They had three children, Mark, Marilyn and David. Amelia died at her daughter's home on April 2, 2020, at age 93 from complications following a stroke. She was the youngest and last surviving of seven children born to Jan Pietruszewski and Marianna Lewandowska of Duryea.
If there is one word to describe Amelia's life, it would be selfless. She expressed her caring nature in everything she did from raising her family, serving her church, singing, baking, quilting, crocheting and caregiving for seven family members and a friend during their terminal illnesses.
Amy was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, daughter and aunt. She provided a comfortable home for her family and supported Emil throughout his career with IBM and service to St. Mary's Polish National Catholic Church as choir director and organist. She lovingly celebrated holidays with her family, creating festive decorations, delicious holiday foods and ingenious homemade costumes for her children at Halloween. She also maintained her mother's home and cared for her needs until her death in 1985.
Amelia was well known for her desserts, which she generously shared with family, close friends and in support of church fundraisers. No matter how far away they might be, family members knew they could look forward to a package of traditional Polish baked goods at holiday time; a labor of love Amy has passed on to her daughter and granddaughter. Amelia also maintained contact and sent care packages of clothing to extended family in Poland for many years.
Amelia was skilled in quilting and crocheting. When friends and family celebrated special occasions, they would receive a handmade quilt or afghan as a wedding or baby gift. She continued crocheting afghans for those she loved into the last year of her life.
Of all her talents, however, Amelia's most beautiful gift was her singing voice. Although she had no formal training, she sang with several choirs over the years including the Schubert Musical Club in Scranton and the National United Choirs of the Polish National Catholic Church. She was a fixture in the St. Mary's Polish National Catholic Church choir under the direction of her husband, Emil, and frequently sang for weddings and funerals. But those of us who lived with her benefited most from Amy's love of singing as she would break into song as she did housework throughout the day. Songs from musicals were among her favorites and we will carry the sound of her voice singing "Oh What A Beautiful Morning," "Summertime," "The Sound of Music" and "Edelweiss" in our hearts always. Amelia and Emil's musical talent lives on in their children, Mark and Marilyn.
Amelia is survived by her children, Mark Swantkowski, Marilyn Swantkowski-Hughes and David Swantkowski, who cared for his mother through the last years of her life. Also, son-in-law, Bill Hughes; two grandchildren, Kia and Jenna; six great-grandchildren and many adoring nieces and nephews.
Funeral services and interment will be private. She will be interred alongside her husband in St. Mary's Polish National Catholic Cemetery in Duryea. Arrangements are by the Bernard J. Piontek Funeral Home Inc., 204 Main St., Duryea. To leave an online condolence for Amelia's family, please visit the funeral home website, www.piontekfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Emil Swantkowski Scholarship Fund. Make checks out to the National United Choirs Music Scholarship Fund and mail to NUC Treasurer Dr. Jim Ploskonka, 349 Justo Lane, Seven Hills, OH 44131. Please use the form found at the following website or otherwise indicate your donation is intended for the Emil Swantkowski Scholarship Fund in memory of Amelia Swantkowski: https://nucmusicscholarship.weebly.com/uploads/6/1/5/2/6152312/donation_form.pdf.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 5, 2020